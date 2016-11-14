LOWELLVILLE

Village council has approved the mayor’s appointment of a part-time, interim police chief.

Council voted 5-1 to give the job to Elrico “Rick” Alli.

Alli, a private investigator licensed through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, retired from the Youngstown Police Department in 2007, having obtained the rank of detective/sergeant.

Alli has also worked for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Coitsville Police Department and the Mill Creek Park Police Department.

Lowellville had been without a chief since August, when Richard Jamrozik resigned from the position after the Mahoning County Domestic Relations Court granted a five-year civil protection order against him. A former girlfriend had filed documents with the court, alleging that Jamrozik had beaten and threatened to kill her. Jamrozik did not contest the protection order.

The village’s police captains had been fulfilling the chief’s duties in the absence of an interim appointee.