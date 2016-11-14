By The Associated Press
The Kardashian clan might be getting serious about taking a step back from social media.
Kendall Jenner’s Instagram account vanished over the weekend, but her 68 million followers on the picture-sharing app can still keep up with her comings and goings via her Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Jenner is the 21-year-old half-sister of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has largely disappeared from social media since being held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel in a jewelry heist last month. Khloe Kardashian called the robbery “a wake up call” for the family.
Jenner also encountered a scary situation this year. A 26-year-old man was convicted last month of trespassing at Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in August. Jenner testified that she was frightened when the man followed her car into her driveway.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.