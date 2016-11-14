WARREN — Police continue today to question anyone who was at the house in the 200 block of South Leavitt Road Saturday when Becky L. Pyne, 22, was fatally shot.

Warren police are investigating it as a possible homicide.

Police believe the man she lives with, Shaun Simpson, 23, dropped her off “curbside” at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital a 11:13 p.m. She died there later.

Simpson apparently did not stay at the hospital with Pyne because authorities then attempted to use surveillance video at the hospital to obtain the license plate of the car Simpson was driving.

Police needed about 30 minutes before they determined that the location where Pyne was shot was at her home on South Leavitt, according to police radio communications obtained by the Vindicator.

Police found blood on the side of the house, and detectives responded to the house to collect evidence.

The home is just south of the West Market Street intersection in Leavittsburg, which is within Warren police jurisdiction.