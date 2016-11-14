JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration kicks off this week at YBI



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The door of One Hot Cookie swings open and guests get a whiff of sweet entrepreneurial spirit.

Behind the counter are the mother and daughter team who baked up their business a few years ago.

Armed with a sweet tooth, courage and belief, the two became entrepreneurs.

“We just pounced on the opportunities as they came along,” said Bergen Giordani, co-owner of One Hot Cookie with her daughter, Morgen Reamer.

Giordani’s and Reamer’s story of entrepreneurship will be shared this week during the Global Entrepreneurship Week program sponsored by the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business. Giordani will be on speaking during a “Women in Entrepreneurship” panel discussion with two other local female entrepreneurs on Wednesday. Giordani is on the steering committee for YBI’s Women in Entrepreneurship program.

YBI’s events begin Tuesday with a talk on “How to be more effective with digital information” in the morning and a lesson on “Business Model Basics” in the evening.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes