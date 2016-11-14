YOUNGSTOWN — The door of One Hot Cookie swings open and guests get a whiff of sweet entrepreneurial spirit.

Behind the counter are the mother and daughter team who baked up their business a few years ago.

Armed with a sweet tooth, courage and belief, the two became entrepreneurs.

“We just pounced on the opportunities as they came along,” said Bergen Giordani, co-owner of One Hot Cookie with her daughter, Morgen Reamer.

Giordani’s and Reamer’s story of entrepreneurship will be shared this week during the Global Entrepreneurship Week program sponsored by the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business. Giordani will be on speaking during a “Women in Entrepreneurship” panel discussion with two other local female entrepreneurs on Wednesday. Giordani is on the steering committee for YBI’s Women in Entrepreneurship program.

YBI’s events begin Tuesday with a talk on “How to be more effective with digital information” in the morning and a lesson on “Business Model Basics” in the evening.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com