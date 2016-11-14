JOBS
Gas prices fall again, giving Ohio some of nation’s lowest



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 3:33 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has some of the lowest gas prices in the country to the start the week.

The state average price for a gallon of regular gas was about $1.98 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s 12 cents cheaper than a week ago and about 8 cents cheaper than at this time last year.

The Ohio number is also notably lower than the national average, which was about $2.17 today. That dropped a few cents from last week and is a penny shy of the national average from a year ago.

Average prices for retail fuel today were lower than Ohio’s number in only a handful of states.

