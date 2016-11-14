YOUNGSTOWN — Dionne Warwick, one of the most celebrated female vocalists of all time, will perform in concert at Powers Auditorium on Jan. 20.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, online at youngstownsymphony.com and by phone at 330-744-0264.

Warwick is best known for her hits “Walk On By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “I’II Never Love This Way Again,” “Heartbreaker” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

With five Grammy Awards, more than 65 hit singles and more than 100 million records sold, Warwick is the second most-charted female singer of all time.