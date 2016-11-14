JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dionne Warwick coming to Powers Auditorium



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 10:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Dionne Warwick, one of the most celebrated female vocalists of all time, will perform in concert at Powers Auditorium on Jan. 20.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, online at youngstownsymphony.com and by phone at 330-744-0264.

Warwick is best known for her hits “Walk On By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “I’II Never Love This Way Again,” “Heartbreaker” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

With five Grammy Awards, more than 65 hit singles and more than 100 million records sold, Warwick is the second most-charted female singer of all time.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes