JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City man treated for gunshot wound



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 11:26 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 20-year-old man was treated and released Saturday for a gunshot wound to the leg at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after reports said he told police someone in a passing car shot him.

Police were called to the hospital just before 5 p.m., where the man said he was walking on Bennington Avenue after leaving his girlfriend’s house when he was shot.

Police checked the area on Bennington Avenue and could find no signs of a shooting, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes