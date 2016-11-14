YOUNGSTOWN — A 20-year-old man was treated and released Saturday for a gunshot wound to the leg at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after reports said he told police someone in a passing car shot him.

Police were called to the hospital just before 5 p.m., where the man said he was walking on Bennington Avenue after leaving his girlfriend’s house when he was shot.

Police checked the area on Bennington Avenue and could find no signs of a shooting, reports said.