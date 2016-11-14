YOUNGSTOWN — Brantley Gilbert will come to Covelli Centre on Feb. 17.

Tickets for the country music singer are $36.75 and $31.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Covelli box office, and at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 (fees apply).

Opening acts for the 7 p.m. concert will be Tucker Beathard and Luke Combs, with Brian Davis.

Gilbert will release his new album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” early next year.