BOARDMAN — Boom Boom Bourbon has hit liquor stores.

The smooth bourbon is from Kentucky, but has a both local taste and name.

Boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini partnered with Bill Candella of Candella Micro-Distillery and Diamante Blu to bring the bourbon to life.

“I am involved from top to bottom,” Mancini said.

Boom Boom Bourbon hit the shelves at some state liquor stores last week. It’s also on sale at the Candella Micro-Distillery at 4440 Market St.

There are only 1,200 bottles of Boom Boom Bourbon available for the first run, and half of them already are sold.

“The goal is for it to sell out,” Mancini said. “It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. I want this to be around for a while.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com