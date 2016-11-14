WARREN — An autopsy that began today on the body of a woman, 22, may provide some answers as to how she died.

Warren police say they are investigating the death of Becky L. Pyne as a homicide.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, is conducting the autopsy that will be completed Tuesday.

Pyne was apparently fatally shot Saturday at her home on South Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg. She was brought in a car to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 11:13 p.m. Saturday by Shaun R. Simpson Sr., 23, who lived with her, Warren police said.

Simpson didn’t come into the hospital with her. She was a gunshot victim, police said.

Security officers said the driver “dropped the victim off curbside,” according to a log of radio communications between Warren police and dispatchers.

