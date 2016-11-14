JOBS
2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan



Published: Mon, November 14, 2016 @ 10:24 a.m.

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The Department of Defense says two soldiers died Saturday from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan.

The department said Monday that 20-year-old Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois, and 30-year-old Sgt. John W. Perry of Stockton, California, died. They were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas.

Federal defense officials didn’t immediately offer other details about the deaths or the attack.

