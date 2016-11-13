Warren G. Harding and Warren JFK represent the Mahoning Valley's last high school football state title hopes.

The Raiders and Eagles won regional semifinals over the weekend, but three other Valley teams saw their seasons end, leaving the Warren teams as the area's lone survivors in the playoffs.

Harding (11-1) will meet Hudson (10-2) in a Division II regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium.

The Raiders beat Chardon 49-31 last Friday in Ravenna. They opened the playoffs with a 56-48 home win over Brecksville.

JFK (11-1) will meet Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) in a Division VII regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pat Catan Stadium in Strongsville.

The Eagles beat Mogadore 16-3 last Saturday in Salem. They opened the playoffs with a 38-0 home win over Toronto.

Following are the complete pairings for the third week of the playoffs in Ohio:

OHSAA Football Playoffs

Regional Final Pairings

Division I

Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday

Region 1

4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 2

1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (12-0) vs. 3 Lorain (10-2) at Mansfield Madison Ram Field at StarTek Stadium

Region 3

1 Huber Heights Wayne (11-0-1) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at London Bowlus Field

Region 4

5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-5) vs. 7 Cincinnati Sycamore (8-4) at Hamilton Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium

Division II

Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday

Region 5

4 Hudson (10-2) vs. 3 Warren G. Harding (11-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-3) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (9-3) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Perry (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 8

4 Miamisburg (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division III

Games at 7 p.m. Saturday

Region 9

5 New Philadelphia (10-2) vs. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lexington (9-3) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 11

1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (12-0) vs. 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (10-2) at Upper Arlington Marv Moorehead Stadium

Region 12

4 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field

Division IV

Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday

Region 13

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-3) at Mentor Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

Region 14

5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) vs. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Region 15

4 Shelby (11-1) vs. 2 Steubenville (11-1) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-0) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V

Games at 7 p.m., Saturday

Region 17

8 Garrettsville Garfield (9-3) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (8-3) at Uniontown Lake Alumni Field

Region 18

1 Creston Norwayne (11-1) vs. 3 Milan Edison (11-1) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Coshocton (10-1) at Athens High School R. Basil Rutter Field

Region 20

1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (12-0) vs. 2 Coldwater (11-1) at Northmont Good Samaritan Stadium, Matt Dudon Memorial Field

Division VI

Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday

Region 21

1 Cuyahoga Heights (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-1) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 22

1 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-0) vs. 3 Defiance Ayersville (12-0) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 23

5 Newark Catholic (8-4) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (12-0) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) vs. 3 Mechanicsburg (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII

Games at 7 p.m., Saturday

Region 25

1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 26

1 McComb (11-1) vs. 6 Convoy Crestview (9-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 27

1 Waterford (11-1) vs. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 28

5 Fort Recovery (8-4) vs. 3 Minster (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field