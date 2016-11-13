Warren G. Harding and Warren JFK represent the Mahoning Valley's last high school football state title hopes.
The Raiders and Eagles won regional semifinals over the weekend, but three other Valley teams saw their seasons end, leaving the Warren teams as the area's lone survivors in the playoffs.
Harding (11-1) will meet Hudson (10-2) in a Division II regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium.
The Raiders beat Chardon 49-31 last Friday in Ravenna. They opened the playoffs with a 56-48 home win over Brecksville.
JFK (11-1) will meet Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) in a Division VII regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pat Catan Stadium in Strongsville.
The Eagles beat Mogadore 16-3 last Saturday in Salem. They opened the playoffs with a 38-0 home win over Toronto.
Following are the complete pairings for the third week of the playoffs in Ohio:
OHSAA Football Playoffs
Regional Final Pairings
Division I
Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday
Region 1
4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
Region 2
1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (12-0) vs. 3 Lorain (10-2) at Mansfield Madison Ram Field at StarTek Stadium
Region 3
1 Huber Heights Wayne (11-0-1) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at London Bowlus Field
Region 4
5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-5) vs. 7 Cincinnati Sycamore (8-4) at Hamilton Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium
Division II
Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday
Region 5
4 Hudson (10-2) vs. 3 Warren G. Harding (11-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-3) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (9-3) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Perry (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 8
4 Miamisburg (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium
Division III
Games at 7 p.m. Saturday
Region 9
5 New Philadelphia (10-2) vs. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
Region 10
1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lexington (9-3) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 11
1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (12-0) vs. 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (10-2) at Upper Arlington Marv Moorehead Stadium
Region 12
4 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field
Division IV
Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday
Region 13
1 Perry (12-0) vs. 7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-3) at Mentor Jerome T. Osborne Stadium
Region 14
5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) vs. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
Region 15
4 Shelby (11-1) vs. 2 Steubenville (11-1) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-0) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division V
Games at 7 p.m., Saturday
Region 17
8 Garrettsville Garfield (9-3) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (8-3) at Uniontown Lake Alumni Field
Region 18
1 Creston Norwayne (11-1) vs. 3 Milan Edison (11-1) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Coshocton (10-1) at Athens High School R. Basil Rutter Field
Region 20
1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (12-0) vs. 2 Coldwater (11-1) at Northmont Good Samaritan Stadium, Matt Dudon Memorial Field
Division VI
Games at 7:30 p.m., Friday
Region 21
1 Cuyahoga Heights (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-1) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 22
1 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-0) vs. 3 Defiance Ayersville (12-0) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 23
5 Newark Catholic (8-4) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (12-0) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) vs. 3 Mechanicsburg (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII
Games at 7 p.m., Saturday
Region 25
1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Region 26
1 McComb (11-1) vs. 6 Convoy Crestview (9-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Region 27
1 Waterford (11-1) vs. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium
Region 28
5 Fort Recovery (8-4) vs. 3 Minster (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.