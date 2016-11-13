Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he has selected Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and Stephen Bannon as senior counselor.

Priebus currently serves as chairman of the Republican National Committee. He has previously served as RNC general counsel, and is the former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, where he is credited with helping to bring nationally known figures such as Paul Ryan, speaker of the House, and Scott Walker, governor of Wisconsin, into power.

Bannon is the executive chairman of Breitbart News and served as chief Strategist of the Trump campaign.