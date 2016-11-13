Staff report

UNITY TOWNSHIP

Trevor Walker, 18, of East Palestine, was killed when the vehicle he was driving south on Waterford Road went off the road south of Hisey Road early this morning.

Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, one by air and the other by ambulance. A spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post reported they were in stable condition Sunday.

The crash is under investigation.