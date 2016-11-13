JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Teen killed, two hurt in Columbiana County traffic accident today



Published: Sun, November 13, 2016 @ 5:14 p.m.

The two survivors are reported in stable condition

Staff report

UNITY TOWNSHIP

Trevor Walker, 18, of East Palestine, was killed when the vehicle he was driving south on Waterford Road went off the road south of Hisey Road early this morning.

Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, one by air and the other by ambulance. A spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post reported they were in stable condition Sunday.

The crash is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes