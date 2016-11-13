Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Officials at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland are capping off a year of improvements with the installation of 7-foot-high block letters that say, “Long Live Rock.”

The signage was officially dedicated Thursday outside the iconic rock hall along the shore of Lake Erie.

Hall officials say there have been a number of enhancements this year that have helped improve visitors’ experience.

Among the enhancements touted by rock hall officials are a new atrium with artist images and a redesigned museum store.

There’s also a new permanent exhibit that chronicles how live concerts are produced, and outdoor improvements that include a stage for musical acts during Cleveland’s warmer months.