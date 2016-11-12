YOUNGSTOWN — Cameron Morse scored 27 points and Matt Donlan added 20 as the Youngstown State men's basketball team beat Akron 90-82 on Saturday night.
The Penguins and Zips opened the season in the second game of the Coaches vs. Cancer doubleheader at Beeghly Center. Kent State beat Cleveland State 79-74 in overtime in the earlier game.
Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
