— Cameron Morse scored 27 points and Matt Donlan added 20 as the Youngstown State men's basketball team beat Akron 90-82 on Saturday night.

The Penguins and Zips opened the season in the second game of the Coaches vs. Cancer doubleheader at Beeghly Center. Kent State beat Cleveland State 79-74 in overtime in the earlier game.

