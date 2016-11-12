WASHINGTON (AP)

Washington's new power trio consists of a bombastic billionaire, a telegenic policy wonk and a taciturn political tactician. How well they can get along will help determine what gets done over the next four years, and whether the new president's agenda flounders or succeeds.

President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell make up an unlikely alliance, one defined in advance mostly by Trump's opposition to the Washington establishment that Ryan and McConnell exemplify.

Trump and Ryan clashed throughout the campaign, with Trump taking offense when Ryan initially refused to endorse him and later distanced himself over the audio of Trump talking about groping women.

"Paul Ryan, a man who doesn't know how to win (including failed run four years ago), must start focusing on the budget, military, vets etc.," Trump groused over Twitter last month.

But that was then, this is now, as Ryan, the GOP's 2012 vice presidential nominee, said Thursday after meeting with Trump at the Capitol.

"The past is in the past," Ryan said in an interview on Fox News Channel. "This was an unconventional year, he was an unconventional candidate, but the point is we unified, especially at the right point, at the end. And it worked."

Indeed, thanks partly to Trump's coattails, Ryan and McConnell limited expected losses to their majorities and will enter the new administration with control of both chambers of Congress and the White House. For now the glow of victory appears to be soothing past tensions. And Republicans aligned with all three note they have something very important in common: They need each other.

"Ryan needs Trump to accomplish his policy agenda," said GOP Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, in comments that apply to McConnell as well. "Trump needs Ryan to get things to his desk."