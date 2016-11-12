WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP)

As he built a successful real estate firm, Todd Kohlhepp's behavior struck some as odd: watching pornographic videos during work, making macabre jokes in marketing literature and openly discussing that he was a sex offender.

But he was also an award-winning agent described as a hard worker and good boss.

All the while, authorities say, he was hiding a grisly secret that included seven killings over 13 years.

He gunned down four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 and within the last year killed three more, authorities said.

The crimes were uncovered earlier this month when investigators rescued a woman chained up in a 30-foot long storage container on his property.