JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

S.C. serial killer gave clues to grisly acts at his successful real estate business



Published: Sat, November 12, 2016 @ 6:41 p.m.

WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP)

As he built a successful real estate firm, Todd Kohlhepp's behavior struck some as odd: watching pornographic videos during work, making macabre jokes in marketing literature and openly discussing that he was a sex offender.

But he was also an award-winning agent described as a hard worker and good boss.

All the while, authorities say, he was hiding a grisly secret that included seven killings over 13 years.

He gunned down four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 and within the last year killed three more, authorities said.

The crimes were uncovered earlier this month when investigators rescued a woman chained up in a 30-foot long storage container on his property.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes