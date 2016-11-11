YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two people on possession of heroin charges Thursday.

Seth Leach, 40, is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on a police hold after police found him about 10:05 p.m. passed out in the bathroom of an apartment in the 3000 block of Canfield Road from a suspected heroin overdose.

Reports said in the bathroom was a spoon and syringe both filled with suspected heroin. Leach was revived by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

Alexander Spencer, 21, of Summit Street, was arrested about 5 p.m. at Summer Street and West Evergreen Avenue on the South Side after reports said he was pulled over for running a red light. Officers found he has a suspended license. When he was searched before being placed into custody on the traffic charge, officers found a bag of suspected heroin in his wallet, reports said.