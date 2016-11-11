YOUNGSTOWN — ValleyCare Health System of Ohio will lay off an undetermined amount of workers at its local hospitals.

The health care provider would only release this statement:

“We recently made the difficult decision to furlough and reduce hours for some employees. Our hospitals regularly review and adjust staffing based on the number of patients in our care and their medical needs. We remain focused on carefully managing operations to support our commitment to provide high quality health care services to our community.”

ValleyCare Health System operates Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren and Hillside Rehabilitation Center in Howland.

ValleyCare is owned by Community Health Systems based in Tennessee. Community also owns Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

This year, Community said it would sale or reduce its operations in 12 hospitals, but it has not named all of the hospitals.

The newspaper has reached out to union representatives for comment.