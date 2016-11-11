Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

ValleyCare Health System of Ohio is laying off employees again this year.

“We recently made the difficult decision to furlough and reduce hours for some employees,” the health care provider said in a statement.

“Our hospitals regularly review and adjust staffing based on the number of patients in our care and their medical needs. We remain focused on carefully managing operations to support our commitment to provide high quality health care services to our community.”

ValleyCare, which operates Northside Medical Center, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, did not specify how many jobs are affected or when they will be affected.

Representatives from Service Employees International Union District 1199 and the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, which both represent ValleyCare workers, could not be reached for comment.

In April, ValleyCare laid off 68 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees at Northside Medical Center.

It was not the first round of layoffs at Northside since Community Health System and its affiliate, ValleyCare, purchased the former Forum Health out of bankruptcy for $120 million Oct. 1, 2010.

