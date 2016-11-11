WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is promising a "busy day" assembling his government – but isn't sharing any details.

The celebrity businessman was holed up in Trump Tower this morning meeting with senior staff members. He tweeted that he had a "busy day planned in New York."

He added that he "will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government!"

But Trump's staff has not offered any guidance as to what is on the president-elect's schedule in the coming days.

On Thursday, he broke with tradition and did not bring the traveling transition press pool – a group of reporters who follow the president's movements – on his trip to Washington to meet with President Barack Obama and congressional leaders.