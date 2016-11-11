JOBS
Robert Vaughn, suave 'Man from U.N.CL.E.' star, dies at 83



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 2:01 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor Robert Vaughn, the debonair crime-fighter of television's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s, has died.

His manager, Matthew Sullivan, says Vaughn died this morning after a brief battle with acute leukemia. He was 83.

"The Man From U.N.C.L.E." was an immediate hit when it debuted it 1964. It ran until 1968, part of an avalanche of secret-agent movies and TV shows touched off by the James Bond craze.

Vaughn's character teamed with a soft-spoken, Russian-born agent played by Scottish actor David McCallum. U.N.C.L.E. stood for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement.

Earlier, Vaughn was nominated for an Oscar for the 1959 film "The Young Philadelphians." He also was in the classic Western "The Magnificent Seven."

