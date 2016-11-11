JOBS
Ramp closures planned next week in Trumbull County



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 9:31 a.m.

HUBBARD — From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to U.S. Route 62 eastbound and state Route 7 northbound will be closed for pavement repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced. The detour will be exit 234A, U.S. Route 62 westbound and state Route 7 northbound.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to U.S. Route 62 and state Route 7 will be closed for pavement repairs. The detour will be Interstate 80 westbound to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) to Interstate 80 eastbound.

In Mahoning County, ODOT also announced the new Vestal Road bridge over Interstate 680 in Youngstown is now open after a nearly seven-month, $2.5 million bridge replacement project.

