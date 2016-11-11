COLUMBUS (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House will keep the top post next year.

The House GOP caucus says it re-elected Rep. Cliff Rosenberger, of Clarksville, to the position for the next General Assembly.

The legislature’s session is set to wrap up in a few weeks. State lawmakers return to Columbus for voting sessions next week.

Other members of the House Republican’s leadership team include Reps. Kirk Schuring of Canton, Sarah LaTourette of Chesterland and Rob McColley of Napoleon.

One Republican state senator also will join the leadership ranks in the House after Tuesday’s elections. Tom Patton of Strongsville will serve as majority whip.

Rosenberger has tapped veteran lawmaker Bill Seitz of Cincinnati to serve as policy chairman.

The leaders and members will be sworn in during ceremonies in January.