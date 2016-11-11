CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Cleveland-area policeman has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison on charges related to stalking a woman and impersonating a police officer.

A judge from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court sentenced 56-year-old Jeffery Martin to 33 months in prison Thursday.

Martin pleaded guilty last month to menacing by stalking, impersonation of a police officer, unauthorized use of a computer and aggravated trespassing. Rape and sexual battery charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Martin resigned as a Pepper Pike police officer in August 2014.

Prosecutors say Martin stalked an ex-girlfriend and impersonated an officer to get information about her over 10 months last year.

An attorney says Martin looks forward to finishing his sentence and moving on with his life.