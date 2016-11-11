NILES — Acting Police Chief Jay Holland said the Niles Drug Unit raided an apartment on Royal Mall Drive about 8:30 a.m. today, seizing cash, as well as materials for weighing and packaging heroin, according to a police department news release.

Taken into custody was Jaylen Dukes, 24, on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Warrants for the drug raid were obtained after a 2 1/2-month investigation by the Niles S.I.U./Drug unit.

