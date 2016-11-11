JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles police arrest suspect after drug investigation



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 12:32 p.m.

NILES — Acting Police Chief Jay Holland said the Niles Drug Unit raided an apartment on Royal Mall Drive about 8:30 a.m. today, seizing cash, as well as materials for weighing and packaging heroin, according to a police department news release.

Taken into custody was Jaylen Dukes, 24, on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Warrants for the drug raid were obtained after a 2 1/2-month investigation by the Niles S.I.U./Drug unit.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes