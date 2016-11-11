TROY, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a longtime sheriff in southwest Ohio who had been in failing health died two days after his chief deputy was elected as his successor.

Charles Cox had been the Miami County sheriff since 1988. The 71-year-old died Thursday at a hospice facility in Dayton.

Cox had decided not to seek re-election to an eighth term this year, and he’d already turned over some duties to Chief Deputy Dave Duchak. Duchak ran as a Republican and won Tuesday’s election for a term beginning in January.

Miami County commissioners told the Dayton Daily News they’re in discussions with legal counsel about any action that might need to be taken in the meantime.