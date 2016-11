BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BURKHOLDER, JUSTIN THOMAS 7/30/1985 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Arrest Of Probationer



CHAPLIN, DARIEN ANTUAN 12/1/1997 MILTON POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



DELEON, TAJUANA RENE 10/12/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct



FOOR, JOSHUA ROSS 6/4/1997 OSP Possession of Drugs

FRANCIS, BILLY E 6/17/1971 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

HALATEK, ROBERT C JR 3/8/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

HARKNESS, ALISHA M 5/18/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



HAYNES, DARRELL 5/31/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



HICKS, TIMOTHY PAUL JR 10/9/1984 NORTHEAST OHIO HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE Promote Prostitution

LEACH, SETH M 11/26/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



MEISSNER, LYDIA ELAINE 6/17/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



PIERCE, ERICA C 7/12/1979 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PIERCE, RACHELLE J 4/10/1996 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SCOTT, RUSHIE L 3/7/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Arrest Of Probationer



SPENCER, ALEXANDER DA MON 11/12/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

THOMAS, EDWARD J 2/12/1984 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation

TRIMACCO, PAUL 11/10/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



VALENTIN, BLAKE MICHAEL 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

WIENAND, BENJAMIN 8/12/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BACHER, CANDICE OLIVIA 12/10/1983 5/21/2016 TIME SERVED



BROWN, DEOMETERIC CHARLES 3/6/1962 11/9/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



CUEVAS, ERNESTO JR 5/23/1972 11/8/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DALTORIO, TYJUAN MAURICE 2/17/1992 8/24/2016 TIME SERVED



EVANS, DANIELLE M 12/15/1984 11/7/2016 BONDED OUT



EVERHART, JEREMY J 7/9/1984 10/7/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HARMON, CODY WAYNE 9/1/1988 8/10/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



JACKSON, JOSEPH CHARLES HENRY JR 4/27/1995 10/29/2016 BONDED OUT



KING, TED L JR 7/28/1965 11/10/2016 BONDED OUT



MONTGOMERY, JAILYN M 4/3/1983 11/10/2016 BONDED OUT



ROBINSON, EC 2/14/1985 11/7/2016 BONDED OUT



SMITH, JAMES LEE 9/18/1977 11/8/2016 TIME SERVED



TOLEY, CEDRINA 1/7/1982 11/5/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WARREN, VIVIAN E 3/29/1967 9/9/2016 RELEASED



WELSH, MICHAEL 9/8/1973 11/4/2016 RELEASED



WILKERSON, TANICQWA T 6/22/1991 3/9/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WOODLAND, STEPHANIE C 8/31/1982 9/10/2016 TIME SERVED