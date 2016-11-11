SPRINGFIELD, OHIO

Nicole Sherb, Miss Teen Youngstown USA 2017, will be competing today and Saturday for the Miss Teen Ohio USA 2017 Proctor Production, which is produced by IMG.

Sherb is an honors graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and is majoring in business at Miami University of Ohio.

This is her third year competing. She has placed in semifinals earning more than $40,000 in combined scholarships. She plans to continue her modeling career as she pursues her college education.

