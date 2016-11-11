JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Local Miss Teen vying for Ohio title



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 8:23 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO

Nicole Sherb, Miss Teen Youngstown USA 2017, will be competing today and Saturday for the Miss Teen Ohio USA 2017 Proctor Production, which is produced by IMG.

Sherb is an honors graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and is majoring in business at Miami University of Ohio.

This is her third year competing. She has placed in semifinals earning more than $40,000 in combined scholarships. She plans to continue her modeling career as she pursues her college education.

For information on her journey to the title, call 330-261-1701 or email vsherb@icloud.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes