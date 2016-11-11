BOSTON (AP) — Bill Cosby expects to be cleared of a criminal sexual assault charge and restart his show business career.

That's according to Cosby's lawyer in a defamation lawsuit filed in Massachusetts against Cosby by seven women.

Atty. Angela Agrusa is urging a judge to seal documents that contain information about Cosby's negotiated compensation for his performances and other personal financial information.

The women suing Cosby argue that he has no future in show business and won't be hurt by disclosing that information.

Agrusa says, "When Mr. Cosby is cleared," he "expects to resume his career, and there is no reason to believe otherwise."

In Pennsylvania, Cosby has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former university employee.

Approximately 50 women have claimed Cosby forced unwanted sexual contact on them decades ago.