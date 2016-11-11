NILES

Police say a heroin overdose at a Royal Mall Drive apartment last September led to an investigation resulting in the arrest of the apartment tenant today.

Jaylen Dukes, 24, is charged with drug trafficking and is in the Trumbull County Jail pending a hearing Monday in Niles Municipal Court.

Capt. Jay Holland, acting police chief, said during a two-month period, undercover officers made six purchases of heroin, crack and powdered cocaine and prescription narcotics from Dukes.

“The overdose in Dukes’ apartment helped put us in the right direction,” Holland said. “We discovered the apartment was a hot spot.”

Holland said police were able to help the overdose victim recover.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.