JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Heroin OD led to trafficking arrest today



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

NILES

Police say a heroin overdose at a Royal Mall Drive apartment last September led to an investigation resulting in the arrest of the apartment tenant today.

Jaylen Dukes, 24, is charged with drug trafficking and is in the Trumbull County Jail pending a hearing Monday in Niles Municipal Court.

Capt. Jay Holland, acting police chief, said during a two-month period, undercover officers made six purchases of heroin, crack and powdered cocaine and prescription narcotics from Dukes.

“The overdose in Dukes’ apartment helped put us in the right direction,” Holland said. “We discovered the apartment was a hot spot.”

Holland said police were able to help the overdose victim recover.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes