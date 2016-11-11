AUSTINTOWN

A mom has dedicated her life to serving veterans – and helps her son live on through her service.

Chris Wortman spoke Friday about her duty as a “Gold Star Mother” who had three children enlist in the military – one who was killed in action.

She addressed Austintown School District staff and students, as well as township residents, gathered in the Fitch High School auditorium for the 33rd annual Veterans Day Assembly to honor local veterans for their service.

“He always was my hero and now he’s everyone’s hero,” she said.

Chris Berni, Fitch principal, said he enjoys being part of a school that carries on such a patriotic tradition. “It’s critical that we take time to remind our young people of what our military does for our country and for its people,” he said. Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.