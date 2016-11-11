YOUNGSTOWN — Conroy’s Party Shop, 3518 South Ave., will be celebrating its second annual Community Appreciation Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include a free Thanksgiving meal, live DJ and bands playing, face painting and balloon animals for children, free dental-hygiene supplies, free health screens for adults, a turkey giveaway, free haircuts for boys under 15, and a bounce around for children.