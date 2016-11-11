LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a 53-year-old man after he shot his mother in both legs and pointed a gun at them during a domestic disturbance investigation in Florida, authorities said.

Marjorie Pacuicrk, 75, had called 911 after son John Pacuicrk argued with her before locking himself in his room at home in Lakeland about 6 p.m. Thursday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

The dispatcher told the woman to walk outside the house and wait for deputies. When they arrived, she told them her son had gotten angry when she asked him to help her push her car into the backyard. He tried and the car wouldn't move. According to Judd, John Pacuicrk went into his room and his mother told him through the door that she wanted him to leave.

Deputies Lee Smith, 23, and Bernardo Del Valle, 28, went inside the home to talk to John Pacuicrk. While inside, Judd said the deputies heard gunshots and ran out front where they saw the man and his brother, Theodore Pacuicrk, 51, rolling around on the ground. They ordered John Pacuicrk to drop the gun, but he jumped up and pointed it at the deputies, Judd said.

Both deputies returned fire and John Pacuicrk was struck several times, Judd said. Deputies performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

The mother made it to a car in the front yard. Judd said she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.