WARREN

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has certified a case against Atty. John Large to the Ohio Supreme Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Large was previously suspended for 18 months in 2012 and 12 months in 2009.

An investigator with the Trumbull County Bar Association referred the most recent matter after investigating a complaint from a Morgantown, W.Va., woman that Large failed to appear for two consecutive hearings in Warren Municipal Court to represent her in her effort to collect a debt.

The woman retained Large in December 2015, and Large filed a motion Dec. 14 to reset her case. He filed another motion March 1 to reset the case from its March 2 trial date, the bar association complaint says.

However, Large did not notify the client of the reset trial date in March, and she came to Warren to learn the case was not going forward that day.

Large, who has an office in Warren, assured the client he would be present for the March 23 trial date, but he did not appear, the complaint says.

The client had to represent herself without benefit of the documents she had given to Large, the complaint says. She lost the case, and the magistrate overruled objections Large filed.

