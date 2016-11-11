CANFIELD

Kennsington Golf Club and CTW Development Corp. have teamed up with the local U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program for its annual toy drive, which is going on now through Dec. 8.

Kennsington, located in Canfield’s Westford Lifestyle Community, will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the organization to give to local children. In addition, anyone who donates a toy will receive a certificate for nine holes of golf, courtesy of the course.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December, and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.

The local Toys for Tots, located in Vienna, serves both Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

For information on ACS, visit www.vienna-oh.toysfortots.org.