AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman told them she was on her way to the University of Akron when a truck driver offered to give her a ride and then tried to force her into sexual contact.
Police say the woman reported she was walking to the university early Sunday when a man pulled up and offered her a ride.
Police say she agreed, but that the man then tried to coerce her to engage in sexual contact. She got out of the truck and flagged down a bystander.
Officials say the woman was treated for minor injuries and was released.
WJW-TV reports the university sent out an alert Thursday.
Police say the truck had a ladder rack and a broken passenger-side window covered in clear plastic.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.