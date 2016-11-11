JOBS
Akron cops: Driver tries to sexually assault woman near university



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 11:23 a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman told them she was on her way to the University of Akron when a truck driver offered to give her a ride and then tried to force her into sexual contact.

Police say the woman reported she was walking to the university early Sunday when a man pulled up and offered her a ride.

Police say she agreed, but that the man then tried to coerce her to engage in sexual contact. She got out of the truck and flagged down a bystander.

Officials say the woman was treated for minor injuries and was released.

WJW-TV reports the university sent out an alert Thursday.

Police say the truck had a ladder rack and a broken passenger-side window covered in clear plastic.

