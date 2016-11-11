JOBS
About 2,500 gather in Columbus to protest Trump election



Published: Fri, November 11, 2016 @ 9:46 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Roughly 2,500 people have gathered at a rally in Columbus to protest the presidential election of Republican Donald Trump.

Protesters gathered Thursday evening outside the Statehouse. They marched on North High Street and performed a brief sit-in.

The Columbus Dispatch reports participants chanted “No fascist USA, no Trump, no KKK,” and “Climate change is real,” among others.

Police say the demonstration was peaceful. Participants remained contained to sidewalks.

Many protesters said the demonstration represented solidarity and was a way to promote religious freedom, racial equality and women’s and immigrants’ rights.

Thousands have gathered in cities across the nation to voice opposition to Trump’s election.

Trump tweeted Thursday evening “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”

