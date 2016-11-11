POWELL, Ohio (AP) — A 31-year-old western lowland gorilla has died at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Zoo officials say Anakka died Thursday after failing to recover from anesthesia administered for a routine medical procedure.

Anakka came to the Columbus zoo in 1993 after being born eight years earlier at a zoo in Philadelphia. He fathered four offspring in Columbus.

The median life expectancy for gorillas in North American zoos is just under 32 years.

Zoo officials said Anakka had a stroke. The official cause of death will be determined from a necropsy.

Assistant zoo curator Audra Meinelt says Anakka was smart, charismatic and special to the zoo.

Seventeen gorillas remain at the Columbus zoo.