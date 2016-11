WARREN

A man suffered serious burns when a boat he was working on exploded in the carport of a house on Kenwood Drive Southwest at about 3 p.m. today.

The man and a woman were taken by ambulance for treatment.

The fire damaged the car port and a vacant house next door but did not get into the house at 2405 Kenwood, the location of the boat fire, said Steve Williams, assistant Warren fire chief.