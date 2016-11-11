The Associated Press

High-school students in San Francisco chanted "not my president" and waved rainbow and Mexican flags as they marched through the city's downtown in protest of Republican Donald Trump's presidential win.

The students were part of a group of thousands who staged a citywide walkout today.

Bystanders in the heavily Democratic city high-fived them from the sidelines.

Thousands have taken to the streets around the country since Tuesday's election. Demonstrators have disrupted traffic, burned a giant papier-mache Trump head and declared that they refused to accept Trump's victory.

Demonstrations have been held in New England, the Midwest and the West Coast.

Trump supporters have taken to social media to express their scorn of the protests, saying demonstrators are hypocrites for not accepting the democratic process because they don't like the results.