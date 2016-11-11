WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he and President-elect Donald Trump had a "fantastic, productive meeting" at the Capitol.

Trump called the meeting "an honor." He added that, "I think we're going to do some absolutely spectacular things for the American people."

Trump may have signaled early agenda items where the Republicans agree. He said: "We can't get started fast enough, whether it's health care or immigration."

Ryan then took Trump, incoming first lady Melania Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence out onto his balcony overlooking the Mall. Ryan pointed to where the inaugural platform being is built. That's where Trump will be sworn in.

Trump at one point gestured toward the tower of his new hotel, between the White House and the Capitol.

Meanwhile, first lady Michelle Obama and Melania Trump have spoken about the challenges of raising children in the White House.

Mrs. Trump's 10-year-old son Barron Trump will become a teenager during President-elect Donald Trump's first term. White House spokesman Josh Earnest says that's "a rather unique childhood."

He pointed out that Mrs. Obama and President Barack Obama also had the experience of raising children in the White House.