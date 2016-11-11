NEW YORK (AP)

Demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for a second day today to express their outrage over Donald Trump’s unexpected presidential win.

High-spirited high school students marched through San Francisco’s downtown, chanting “not my president” and holding signs urging a Donald Trump eviction. They waved rainbow banners and Mexican flags, as bystanders in the heavily Democratic city high-fived the marchers from the sidelines.

“As a white, queer person, we need unity with people of color, we need to stand up,” said Claire Bye, a 15-year-old sophomore at Academy High School. “I’m fighting for my rights as an LGBTQ person. I’m fighting for the rights of brown people, black people, Muslim people.”

In New York City, about a hundred protesters gathered at Union Square in Manhattan to protest a Trump presidency. They held signs that read “Divided States of America,” “Let the New Generation Speak” and “Not My President.”

At a subway station along 14th Street, New Yorkers expressed their thoughts along the walls of a walkway using sticky notes — “Time to Fight Back” and “Keep the Faith! Our work is just beginning!”

On Thursday night, several hundred people marched in Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Protesters, including parents with children in strollers, gathered near Philadelphia’s City Hall. They held signs bearing slogans like “Not Our President,” ‘’Trans Against Trump” and “Make America Safe For All.”

Twenty-three-year-old Jeanine Feito held a sign reading “Not 1 More Deportation.” The Cuban-American Temple University student said she acknowledges Trump as president-elect.

About 500 people turned out in Louisville, Kentucky, to protest the Trump election.

No arrests or violence were reported.