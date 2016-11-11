JOBS
Presque Isle State Park makes changes to annual deer hunt



Published: Thu, November 10, 2016 @ 2:20 p.m.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Officials overseeing Erie’s Presque Isle State Park have announced that the park is returning to its Wednesday-through-Friday format for its annual deer hunt.

The Times-News reports this year’s combined antlered and antlerless hunt will take place Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.

The deer hunt was changed from its Wednesday-through-Friday format to Thursday-through-Saturday in 2014.

Park operations manager Matt Greene says officials decided to make the switch back because the weekend hunts failed to draw the anticipated number of participants.

Up to 85 hunters are allowed to roam the park’s woods each day of the hunt. Less than a fourth of that amount turned out on Saturday during last year’s hunt.

No other changes are planned for this year’s event. Hunters can sign up beginning Monday.

