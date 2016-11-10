MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., will host a political button display from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31.

The buttons span the time from McKinley-Roosevelt of 1900 through Clinton and Trump of 2016. The display is free and open to the public.

The society will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 24 through 28. For information call the society at 724-662-3490.