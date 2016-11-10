JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Political buttons will be on display



Published: Thu, November 10, 2016 @ 8:42 a.m.

MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., will host a political button display from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31.

The buttons span the time from McKinley-Roosevelt of 1900 through Clinton and Trump of 2016. The display is free and open to the public.

The society will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 24 through 28. For information call the society at 724-662-3490.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes