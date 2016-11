EAST PALESTINE

Ozer Ministries, 407 N. Market St., will sponsor a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a raffle of theme baskets and includes tickets for Ballet Western Reserve and Carnegie Museum and restaurant gift certificates. Proceeds will benefit the Tobin Center Chaplaincy Ministry. For information call 330-426-2147.