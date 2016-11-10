WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is set to welcome his successor, Donald Trump, to the White House, extending an olive branch to a man he has blasted as unfit to serve as commander in chief and who led the charge to challenge the legitimacy of his own presidency.

Today's Oval Office meeting near 11 a.m. is the symbolic start of the transition of power from Obama, a Democrat who ushered in a sweeping health care law and brokered a landmark nuclear accord with Iran, and Trump, a Republican who has promised to wipe away those initiatives. Trump takes office Jan. 20.

First lady Michelle Obama planned to meet privately in the White House residence with Trump's wife, Melania Trump, while Vice President Joe Biden prepared to see Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Also on Trump's schedule was a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to discuss the GOP legislative agenda. Ryan, who has the most powerful post in Congress, has been a sometime critic of Trump, was slow to endorse him and did not campaign with the nominee. Vice President-elect Mike Pence intended to join them.

The anticipated show of civility at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. contrasted with postelection scenes of protests across a politically divided country. Demonstrators from New England to the heartland and the West Coast vented against the election winner on Wednesday, chanting "Not my president," burning a papier-mache Trump head, beating a Trump pinata and carrying signs that said "Impeach Trump."

Republicans were emboldened by Trump's stunning victory over Hillary Clinton, giving the GOP control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.