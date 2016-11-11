Eastern Ohio Education Partnership representatives honored local schools and teachers at the sixth annual Excellence in Education awards luncheon Thursday afternoon at Leo’s Ristorante in Warren.

Stephanie Shaw, EOEP executive director, said she was honored to be able to recognize those who stand out and those who sometimes may be overlooked in the educational community in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

“We were able to recognize some of the districts that often don’t get recognized like Youngstown, Warren and Campbell [schools], along with some of our other Canfield, Poland and Howland school districts that might be recognized more,” she said.

School districts were recognized for achieving an “A” grade on the Ohio School Report Cards in three categories – progress component, overall value added and lowest 20 percent value added.

In addition to recognizing overlooked schools, Shaw introduced the first Education Advocate award to someone who may have been overlooked in the community as one of the most educationally involved businessmen – Andy Bednar, co-owner of the architectural firm Baker, Bednar, Snyder and Associates.

