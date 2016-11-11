Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Library officials conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking today for the new Michael Kusalaba Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The new building will replace the former West Side Library at 2815 Mahoning Ave., which closed April 30, and awaits demolition.

“It is so wonderful to be here today as we break ground on this new, much-anticipated library. The road to arrive here may have been long and winding, but that makes it all the more satisfying, knowing that a new community learning and gathering place is now being built,” said Heidi Daniel, library system executive director.

“This library will be a new service model and unlike anything we have in our library system. Part neighborhood library, part state-of-the-art technology hub, and home to our pop-up Library services, it will be a draw, not just for West Side residents, but for the entire county,” she added.

